Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden January 9, 2020



Montana Highway Patrol James Critchlow, 58, speeding in restricted zone, $90. David Markin, 50, day speeding, $70. Michael Hottman, 39, speeding in restricted zone, $65. Elliott Parker, 26, seatbelt violation, $20. Lance Blevins, 23, seatbelt violation, $20. Donald Brockett, 34, day speeding, $20...





