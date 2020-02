TREY FOR TWO - Thompson Falls senior Trey Fisher scores against Loyola at TFHS last Thursday. Blue Hawks host the Mission Bulldogs this Thursday.

When the Blue Hawks boys play bad, they can be had. But when they play well, well you had just better get out of the way.

The resurgent Blue Hawks pushed the Eureka Lions right back out of Sanders County Saturday, pounding out an impressive 49-28 win over the visiting Lions at TFHS.

The surpris...