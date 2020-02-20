Leigha Elder and David Duval welcomed daughter, Kayrene Jewell Rayne Duval, December 19, 2019 at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. She weighed five pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20.25 inches long. Kayrene joins siblings Axel, David and Nevaeh.

Maternal grandparents are Shelly Borden of Thompson Falls and Tim Elder of Plains. Maternal great-grandparents are Jim and Irene Borden, Diane Rummel and Lindsey Elder, all of Thompson Falls.

Paternal grandmother is Tammy Anderson of Thompson Falls. Paternal great-grandmother is Kathleen Anderson of Thompson Falls.

Welcome, Kayrene.