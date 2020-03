Horsemen complete 14C run with tourney title

HIGH RELEASE - Plains junior Kade Pardee gains considerable elevation on a jump shot against Hot Springs in Disrict 14C tournament semifinal action at Ronan Friday..

In the end, the Horsemen left no doubt; they were the best boys basketball team in District 14C this season, going out and proving it at the District 14C tournament in Ronan last week.

Completing an unbeaten campaign against conference foes, coach Tyrel Allen's Plains Horsemen took down Sanders...