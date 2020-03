Plains girls make coach a proud man

JUMPING HIGH to spear a rebound, Plains senior Kylee Altmiller in District 14C tournament semifinal action against Hot Springs Friday. Savage Heat girls won this game 53-42 to advance to the 14C title game versus Charlo.

Suffering the misfortune of playing in the same conference as two of the top ten teams in the state, the Plains Trotters placed third in the District 14C tournament in Ronan last week, defeating Noxon 57-43 in the consolation game Saturday.

Coach Eddie Fultz and his Trotters started the tourney...