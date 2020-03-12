Firefighters dedicated to climb

Plains men hike Mount Sentinel for charity

UP & AWAY – Firefighters James Russell (left) and Brian Reed climb to the "M" on Mount Sentinel with all their structural turnout gear. The two crewmen from the Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District decided to climb the Missoula mountain after finding out the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb fundraiser in Seattle was postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The 2020 Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb fundraiser in Seattle was postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus, but that didn't stop two Plains firemen from doing their part for the fundraiser.

James Russell and Brian Reed of the Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District were already signed up to be among the 2,000 firefighters from around the world to take part in the competition, which was scheduled for Sunday at Seattle's Columbia Center, but when they learned last week the event was postponed, they still wanted to do something. They decided to don their entire firefighter structural turnout gear and climb the 1,958 feet to the "M" on Missoula's Mount Sentinel on Sunday.

The annual Seattle competition was established 29 years ago to raise money to battle leukemia and lymphoma. Each year, professional and career volunteer firefighters take part in the fundraiser to climb the 1,356 steps going up 788 feet inside the Columbia Center. Organizers received such a response each year, they limit entries to 2,000. "This physically challenging competition is representative of the struggle that blood cancer patients endure," according to its website. Entry fee is $80 a person, but each one has to raise $300 to participate in the climb. Russell raised $300 and Reed raised $570.

Lyle Fisher of Hot Springs Fire Rescue was the only other Sanders County firefighter signed up for the competition, but he could not make it to the Mount Sentinel Climb. The 52-year-old Reed, a captain at the fire district, has a more personal reason for helping with the fundraiser. His son, Franklin, 16, succumbed to leukemia five years ago. He had been a junior firefighter at district for eight months. Russell and Reed had Franklin's photo attached to the back of their air tanks Sunday.

"We wanted to continue the purpose of the stair climb by honoring people's memories and raising funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society," said the 36-year Russell, the district chief for the last four years. "And I thought it would be neat to do something to honor Franklin Reed." Russell said that when he found out the competition in Seattle was postponed, he decided to look for a popular landmark and make his own climb, complete with some 65 pounds of gear, including heavy trousers and coat, gloves, boots, helmet, and their self-contained breathing apparatus - SCBA.

It was a difficult climb, said Russell. They had to take breaks several times on the way to the top. It took them 42 minutes, 30 seconds to maneuver through the 14 switchbacks on the three-quarter mile climb. Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District firefighter Braden Starika, 18, didn't wear his firefighter gear, but went along as a "mule" with water for Russell and Reed. Kenley Zylawy, formerly of Superior and now a firefighter with Montana City Fire Department, near Helena, joined the Plains crew in their trek up Mount Sentinel. Zylawy has competed in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb twice and was scheduled to compete again this year.

Russell and Reed started training without their gear in January three days a week walking about one and a half miles each time. They also regularly worked out on an elliptical at Slim Gym in Plains. They began training with gear a week ago. The two had hoped to get a good night's sleep before Sunday's climb, but had to respond to a grass fire off River Road West around 10:30 p.m. It was a controlled burn on one person's private property, but spread to another's land and got out of control, said Reed. They got the fire under control in a little over two hours.

Russell said they weren't in a race up the mountain but paced themselves at a slow walk, but he admitted it was a tough walk. All three firefighters drained their SCBA's before reaching the top. "I'm whipped. I'm glad I made it up without puking," said Reed, who said he wished they could catch a helicopter ride to get down off the mountain. "I'm ready for a cheeseburger," said Russell as he arrived at the M. Russell, a firefighter for 10 years, said they still plan to attend the Seattle climb when organizers reschedule, if they can. Reed has been a firefighter at the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation in Plains since 2013 and his fire season starts soon. The two plan to continue their training, even adding more elevation walking, and possibly another trip to Mount Sentinel. "I still want to go to Seattle. I'm doing it to help find a cure and also in memory of my son," said Reed.

After Sunday's hike, Russell said he wished they had done more climbing exercises. As tough as it was, both said they were glad they climbed Mount Sentinel. "Something like this," said Russell, "you can't train enough for. No matter what you do, it's going to kick your butt."