Council hears project update

Design under way for next phases of wastewater system

Thompson Falls City Council President Raoul Ribeiro led his first meeting as interim mayor Monday evening, the first meeting of the council since the resignation of Mayor Jerry Lacy earlier this month.

Monday's meeting began with a public hearing on the wastewater treatment system upgrades. Construction on phases 1 and 2 of the project includes connecting properties from the west end of Thompson Falls east to Grove Street to the city's wastewater system. Construction on the first two phases, which also includes upgrades to the treatment system north of town, is set to begin this year. Phases 3 and 4 of the project include connection of properties east of Grove Street to the system.

Carrie Gardner with Great West Engineering said that a new environmental assessment is being done so that the preliminary engineering report (PER) for the project can be updated. The last update to the PER was in 2018. She said that construction of the first two phases of the project will take two years.

Public comments were accepted during the hearing Monday night, or those interested can submit comments at http://www.thompsonfallsinfrastructure.com. Gardner said that so far, no environmental assessment comments with a significant impact have been received. Construction of phase 3 of the project is set to begin in May 2022.

Representatives from Blackfoot also attended the City Council meeting on Monday to provide an update of the fiber project in Sanders County, which includes upgrading services and replacing outdated copper cables with fiber optic lines. Jared Jarrett, Blackfoot Engineering Supervisor, said the company received government funding to help improve internet speed in rural communities. He said the company is spending $15 in the next two years to upgrade services. "Thompson Falls and Trout Creek is our first fiber to home community," Jarrett said. "We're able to come in with faster speeds at a cheaper price."

Contractors have been placing the line since last year and started in the Trout Creek area, moving east. Jarrett said property owners must give consent to have Blackfoot place the fiber lines on their property. He handed forms to residents at the meeting on Monday. Copies of the consent form are available at Thompson Falls City Hill, or at http://www.blackfoot.com./networkupgrades and click on the "Upgrade Consent" button. Having been at the earlier public hearing for the wastewater treatment upgrades, Jarrett noted that while the city's new sewer lines would be going in the streets, Blackfoot would primarily be utilizing the alleys for their project.

Jarrett noted that while Blackfoot previously had 2,300 homes using their services in the Thompson Falls and Trout Creek area, that number has dropped to about 1,200. They are hoping to get customers back by lowering prices and increasing speeds. He noted that once the project is complete, local Blackfoot customers will have faster services than Missoula.

City Clerk Chelsea Peterson noted that the Thompson Falls Main Street Committee's Main Street Jamboree is scheduled for Saturday, March 28. Tickets are $15 and available at City Hall. This year's event will raise money for bleachers at the new baseball field in Thompson Falls.