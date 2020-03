Brouillette, Pardee also earn 1st team 14C honors

KNUDSEN FOR TWO - Pictured playing in the District 14C tourney, Hot Springs' Brandon Knudsen has been named All-State C and first team 14C all-conference.

Sanders County seniors Brandon Knudsen of Hot Springs and Rylan Weltz of Noxon earned District 14C first team honors and All-State C recognition for their standout basketball play last winter to lead the 14C all-conference squad which was named last week.

Knudsen and Weltz were joined on the 14C...