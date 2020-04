Jasmine and Seth Keller of Thompson Falls welcomed daughter Nevaeh Carolyn Kathryn Keller on Wednesday, January 15, at 8:58 a.m. at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. She weighed six pounds, seven ounces and measured 18.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Jim and Julie Watts of Plains, maternal great-grandparents are Jim and Betty Brown of Plains.

Paternal grandparents are Kim Keller and Brian Knuth of Thompson Falls. Paternal great-grandmother is Carolyn Keller of Thompson Falls.