Stay safe by not mixing cleaning products

As many of us are doing our part to socially distance ourselves from the rest of society; we may have found that we all have quite a bit of time on our hands. Whether it’s time for your yearly spring cleaning, or you are just trying to fend off boredom, it’s never a bad time to tidy up.

While we take to our kitchens and bathrooms to clean, disinfect and sanitize, you may be having some trouble finding your go-to products on the shelves right now. This may tempt you to mix a few items you already have in your pantry to get the job done.

However, tread cautiously. Many cleaning items should never be mixed together. When used alone, the everyday cleaning products are safe, but there are certain combinations that cause serious health issues, others that can even cause a chemical explosion.

Here are six combinations to never mix together, according to the Good Housekeeping Institute.

Bleach and Vinegar

These two products mixed together will create a chlorine gas, which even at low levels, will result in coughing and breathing problems. This combination will also cause eyes to water and burn.

Bleach and Ammonia

Together, these products produce a toxic gas called chloramine. Along with the same symptoms you get when mixing bleach and vinegar together, you will also

experience shortness of breath and chest pains. You will notice a lot of glass and window cleaners contain ammonia, be cautious to never use those products alongside bleach.

Bleach and Rubbing Alcohol

Ever heard of chloroform? The combination of these two products will create a similar reaction. You may not pass out, but this combination can be toxic and irritating.

Baking Soda and Vinegar

These two together are not as dangerous as the other combinations previously mentioned; and you may have used these two products before as an all-natural cleaning substitution. However, it is worth mentioning, that even though all you will see is some foaming when you mix baking soda and vinegar together, in a closed container, the combined mixture can explode.

Hydrogen Peroxide and Vinegar

Mixing these two products together in the same container, creates peracetic acid. Which is potentially toxic and will irritate the respiratory system, along with your eyes and skin.

Drain Cleaner and Drain Cleaner

The last combination that is worth some attention, would be using one brand of drain cleaner, right after using a different brand of drain cleaner. These types of products are powerful cleaners, but you definitely don’t want them competing against each other. It would be safer to just call a plumber.