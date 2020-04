Sheriff's Log April 9, 2020



Monday, March 30 Livestock, Plains. Child welfare, abuse, Dixon. Probation violation, T. Falls. Fire, T. Falls. Report of threats made by neighbor. Intimidation, harassment, Hot Springs. Motor vehicle crash, Hot Springs. Tuesday, March 31 Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls. Motor vehicle crash, Hot Sp...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.