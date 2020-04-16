Justice Court

Montana Highway Patrol

Emmalese Weber, 19, driving without a valid license, $285.

Charles Frick, 63, seatbelt violation, $20.

Marjory Barnes, 56, day speeding, $70.

Harley Sorrell, 18, careless driving, $85; obstructing a peace officer, $175.

Matthew Borgmann, 44, seatbelt violation, $20.

Bridget Meeks, 36, seatbelt violation, $20.

Chad Sperling, 44, speeding in restricted zone, $95.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Dakota Carter, 19, criminal mischief pecuniary loss less than $1,500, $100 plus $995 restitution.