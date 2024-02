Justice Court February 8, 2024



Montana Highway Patrol Caitlyn Palin, 18, careless driving, $85. Kelly Ferguson, 50, basic rule-reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $120; failure to give notice of accident by quickest means, 1st offense, $285. Jess Hobart, 33, basic rule-reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $120. Patrick Erving...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.