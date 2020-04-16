ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Ed Moreth 

Safety FIrst

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 16, 2020

Ed Moreth

DINO PROTECTION – The species of dinosaurs might be extinct, but the Plains Sinclair gas station wanted to protect its dinosaur mascot. Staff member Monica Weedeman placed a protective mask on "Claire" last week to protect it from the coronavirus.









 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/15/2020 12:14