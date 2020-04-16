Safety FIrst

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
By Ed Moreth
April 16, 2020
Ed Moreth
DINO PROTECTION – The species of dinosaurs might be extinct, but the Plains Sinclair gas station wanted to protect its dinosaur mascot. Staff member Monica Weedeman placed a protective mask on "Claire" last week to protect it from the coronavirus.
