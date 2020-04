ALL-STATE CHOPS – Hot Springs senior Sydney Jackson is a returning All-State B-C player for the Plains-Hot Springs Trotters. The Trotters won third place in the 2019 State B-C tournament and were entertaining high hopes for the 2020 season until activities were suspended.

When you have been to the mountaintop and plant a flag, it's easy to start believing that maybe you belong there. And makes you eager to prove that you should be there again, maybe to reposition that flag at a higher point on the hill than the last time.

Winning consistently, year-in and year-ou...