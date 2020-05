Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Jay Smith, 32, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended, 1st offense, $535, 6 months jail; owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 2nd offense, $425.

Montana Highway Patrol

Dustin Gibbons, 42, seatbelt violation, $20; day speeding, $20.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Patrick Mcmullen, 25, fishing without a license, $135.