Huck Fest cancelled

Of the many difficult decisions having been made in the wake of COVID-19, perhaps the biggest for the community of Trout Creek is the cancelation of the 2020 Huckleberry Festival.

The festival is awaited by locals and visitors from across the country. It is one of the largest events held in the county and takes all year to plan. It draws over 5,000 people a year to the area and brings in much needed business to the county. With the uncertainty of the coming months, the committee decided to cancel this year’s festival. Because of the year-long process taken to plan for the event, the likelihood of postponement is unlikely. “It seemed like the right thing to do,” said Elizabeth Haagenson, festival chairperson.

The Huckleberry Festival committee notified vendors and visitors this week. They ended the notification with a comment to gander hope among the community: “Our hearts are with all of you; the vendors, nonprofit organizations, many businesses that financially benefit from our festival, our performers, suppliers, and our visitors. We look forward to getting past this difficult time. We will use this extra time to provide an even better Huckleberry Festival next year!”