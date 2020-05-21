ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Dowd 

Huck Fest cancelled

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

May 21, 2020



Of the many difficult decisions having been made in the wake of COVID-19, perhaps the biggest for the community of Trout Creek is the cancelation of the 2020 Huckleberry Festival.

The festival is awaited by locals and visitors from across the country. It is one of the largest events held in the county and takes all year to plan. It draws over 5,000 people a year to the area and brings in much needed business to the county. With the uncertainty of the coming months, the committee decided to cancel this year’s festival. Because of the year-long process taken to plan for the event, the likelihood of postponement is unlikely. “It seemed like the right thing to do,” said Elizabeth Haagenson, festival chairperson.

The Huckleberry Festival committee notified vendors and visitors this week. They ended the notification with a comment to gander hope among the community: “Our hearts are with all of you; the vendors, nonprofit organizations, many businesses that financially benefit from our festival, our performers, suppliers, and our visitors. We look forward to getting past this difficult time. We will use this extra time to provide an even better Huckleberry Festival next year!”

 
Sanders County Ledger Garage Sale Special
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/23/2020 07:12