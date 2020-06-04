School honors grads with home visits

CONGRATS GRAD – Hartleigh Block received her graduation diploma and gifts from Trout Creek School last week. In respect of social distancing orders, teacher Libby Swanson travelled with Principal Debbie Phillips to each kindergarten students' homes to honor the achievement of graduating kindergarten. Trout Creek eighth grade students' homes were also visited and given their diplomas and gifts.

Every year Trout Creek School celebrates their eighth grade and kindergarten graduates. Although a special ceremony usually takes place in the gymnasium, this year was a little different – graduates received their diplomas at home.

With social distancing in place, Principal Debbie Phillips made house calls to every kindergarten and eighth-grade student presenting them with a graduation balloon, $25 gift card, and their diploma inside a gift bag. "We honked as we drove up to each individual house and took pictures of the families," Phillips said. "Most of them wanted pictures with the teacher. It was awesome!"

Phillips admitted that keeping true to the social distance orders given by the school board was difficult. So, she thought hard about how she could make graduation a special time despite the obstacle. Where there is a will, there is a way. Students still received kudos for a job well done and encouragement to continue pursuing their educations.

As with all schools nationwide, graduations are nontraditional this year. However, the special circumstances this year will make the graduation ceremonies extraordinarily memorable.