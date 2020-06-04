Justice Court
June 4, 2020
Montana Highway Patrol
Zachariah Vann, 39, driving without a license, $290; reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $85.
Rachelle Nunez, 43, driving under the influence, 1st offense, $735, 1 day at home; seatbelt violation, $20.
Callie Lee, 36, operating with expired registration, $85.
Megan Holman, 23, seatbelt violation, $20.
Cody Stinger, 27, seatbelt violation, $20.
Jesse Byler, 25, seatbelt violation, $20.
Elizabeth Kaleva, 51, day speeding, $70.
Derek Todd, 62, day speeding, $20.
William Troxclair, 33, failure to carry proof of insurance, $85.
Jacob Cremer, 47, night speeding, $70.
Philip Digiando, 37, day speeding, $20.
Richard Donaldson, 57, careless driving, $85.
Claude Sammoury, 39, day speeding, $20.
Lucas Tapani, 19, night speeding, $70.
Dayne Erickson, 21, day speeding, $70.
Matthew Lakko, 50, day speeding, $70.
Debra Williams, 56, failure to yield, $85.
Seth Keller-Keith, 29, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.
Michael McClellan, 74, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.
Tucker Schatz, 18, seatbelt violation, $20.
Steven Walter, 26, seatbelt violation, $20.
Austen Elverud, 19, day speeding, $20.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Jodi Golden, 59, day speeding, $120.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Gregory Brewer, 70, violation of commission or department orders, $135.
Shae Brown, 18, fishing without a license, $135.
