Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Justice Court

 
June 4, 2020



Montana Highway Patrol

Zachariah Vann, 39, driving without a license, $290; reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $85.

Rachelle Nunez, 43, driving under the influence, 1st offense, $735, 1 day at home; seatbelt violation, $20.

Callie Lee, 36, operating with expired registration, $85.

Megan Holman, 23, seatbelt violation, $20.

Cody Stinger, 27, seatbelt violation, $20.

Jesse Byler, 25, seatbelt violation, $20.

Elizabeth Kaleva, 51, day speeding, $70.

Derek Todd, 62, day speeding, $20.

William Troxclair, 33, failure to carry proof of insurance, $85.

Jacob Cremer, 47, night speeding, $70.

Philip Digiando, 37, day speeding, $20.

Richard Donaldson, 57, careless driving, $85.

Claude Sammoury, 39, day speeding, $20.

Lucas Tapani, 19, night speeding, $70.

Dayne Erickson, 21, day speeding, $70.

Matthew Lakko, 50, day speeding, $70.

Debra Williams, 56, failure to yield, $85.

Seth Keller-Keith, 29, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.

Michael McClellan, 74, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.

Tucker Schatz, 18, seatbelt violation, $20.

Steven Walter, 26, seatbelt violation, $20.

Austen Elverud, 19, day speeding, $20.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Jodi Golden, 59, day speeding, $120.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Gregory Brewer, 70, violation of commission or department orders, $135.

Shae Brown, 18, fishing without a license, $135.

 
