Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Bridge to open to one-way traffic

 
July 9, 2020



The Trout Creek Bridge project is planning to open the crossing to one-way traffic on by July 15. This week they are replacing large bearings under the bridge and doing some concrete work. Once the concrete is strength-tested on Friday. If the test goes well, the bridge coule open prior to July 15.

There will be traffic signals set up on both ends of the bridge and 15-minute delays are to be expected. The bridge will be open to all legal traffic at that point.

There may be more news to come out later this week or early next week, according to Brandon Coates, a consultant for the Montana Department of Transportation.


 
