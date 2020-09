Make up for lost meet with local XC race

BLUE HAWK CROSS COUNTRY SENIORS Megan Baxter, Josey Neesvig and Justin Morgan began the season in an impromptu race in Thompson Falls Saturday. Hawks are scheduled to run in the Eureka Invitational Friday.

Denied one race, the Thompson Falls cross country team created their own; and then went out and ran like the wind.

Thompson Falls coach Sarah Naegeli and some of her running cohorts quickly set up a course and organized the event when the Deer Lodge Invitational, the race the Hawks were original...