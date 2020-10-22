James Edward Atkins born June 4,1934 a retired Air Force Vietnam veteran, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

He is survived by three daughters Brenda (Dave) Boysun of Vida, Montana, Kim (Gary) Choate of Helena, Montana, and Robin Atkins of Spokane, Washington; sister Verna Shannon of Post Falls, Idaho; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private family services have taken place. Please visit http://www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of James.