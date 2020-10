TACKLE MASTER Bert DeTienne of Hot Springs stops Noxon's Gage Hendrick as Jared Webley looks on. DeTienne had 17 tackles in this game in Hot Springs October 8.

The Noxon Red Devils are scheduled to play the Harlowtown-Ryegate Engineers in Harlowtown Friday night in the first round of the Montana 6-Man football playoffs.

Whether coach Bart Haflich and his Red Devils make that trip was largely up in the air Monday afternoon as Noxon schools were set to s...