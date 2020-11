WITH THE TOUCH of an artist, Lady Hawk Scarlette Schwindt tips a shot over the outstretched fingers of two Eureka defenders in Thompson Falls Friday. Hawks won in four sets.

It was almost as if it was meant to be. Now we will find out about the rest of the story in Anaconda.

The Thompson Falls Lady Hawks fulfilled at least part of their 2020 net destiny by sweeping to the District 7B tournament title last week, dispatching Mission 25-14, 25-10, 25-11 Thursday and th...