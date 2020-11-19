ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Dennis Neil Doney

 
November 19, 2020



Dennis Neil Doney passed away October 15, 2020 at his ranch east of Thompson Falls. Dennis was born in Wallace, Idaho December 31, 1947 to Donald and Irma Doney.

After a long career of service to his country and communities, including nearly two years in Vietnam where he came home with the rank of Sergeant in the Army followed by 20 years with the Snosone County Fire Department where he retired as chief. He also served as Mayor of Osburn, Idaho, then moved to Thompson Falls where he became chief detention officer at the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office and retired in 2007.

There will be no funeral, as his ashes will be spread at his favorite fishing sites.


 

