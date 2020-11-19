Thankful for the help, care

Editor,

In June, I made a trip to Oklahoma with two aunts and an uncle to visit my eldest uncle. While there, we all contracted COVID.

We made it home wearing masks and we all then fell ill. My good neighbor, Francois Comunetti, fed my cows while I was away and at CFVH (7 days). I’d left many chores to do upon return home but was too sick to do them. My good friends, Mark Wedel and Tod Damaskos, tarped my hay, and Doug and Mindy Ferrell came the next day and strapped it all down. I’m so blessed and thankful to have such wonderful friends. I don’t know how I came to deserve them, but whatever it was, I’m sure glad I did it!

Thank you to CFVH, Dr. Black and the wonderful nurses that took such great care of me while I was so sick. It’s good to be alive! Thank you to my friends for your help and care. I truly am grateful. By the way, COVID is as bad as shown on TV!

Sincerely,

Kent Seratt,

Trout Creek