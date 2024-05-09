Rodney K. Johnson, a lifelong Polson, Montana, resident, left his earthly boundaries on April 10, 2024, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, surrounded by family after complications of rheumatoid arthritis and a stroke. Rod was born in Polson on January 20, 1955, to Blanche and Keith Johnson, brothers Paul and Kevin, and sister Lauren.

Rod felt very blessed to grow up in Polson and Lake County, fishing on Flathead Lake, hunting at the Thompson River family cabin, and later joining the George and Fern Moore family to learn the packing and outfitting business in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. He went on to earn his outfitters and guide licenses and own Monture Outfitters with his friends for several years in the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

Even before he attended the University of Montana where he obtained his business and finance degrees, Rod's full intention was to purchase and run Lake County Abstract and Title Company in Polson, which had been founded by his grandfather in 1923 at the beginning of Lake County.

Rod not only achieved his dream of owning and operating Lake County Abstract, but he also started Fidelity Title Agency of Lake County, purchased Clark Fork Title in Thompson Falls, MT, and successfully ran the companies for a total of 47 years in the land title business, along with his wonderful employees and family of past and present. Rod was very proud to dedicate countless hours over many years serving as a board member for Rotary International, First Interstate Bank, Lower Flathead Valley Community Foundation, Fish Wildlife and Parks, among others.

Rod's highest priority was his family, friends, employees, and neighbors. He and Cindy raised their sons Erik and Andrew to hunt, fish, and do all the things Big Sky Country had to offer.

Rod leaves behind his favorite and only wife, Cindy, of almost 50 years. They met at the Monture Lodge in Ovando, MT, in 1974 at hunting camp, for Cindy's grandparents George and Fern Moore. He leaves behind his devoted sons, Erik (Natalie) with their children Layla, Eleanor, Evelyn; Andrew (Shauna) with their children, Riley, and Austin; siblings, Paul, Kevin, and Lauren and their families; uncle, Ted Witham and family; mother-in-law, Dee Hanson. Also, a multitude of dear friends, cousins, family members, employees, neighbors, and business associates. Last and most favorite are Chili dog, and the cats, Morris, Thompson, and Junior.

Memorials may be made to Mission Valley Animal Shelter, and the Boys and Girls Club of Polson. Services will be held at a later date to be announced.

Messages of condolence may be shared with the family online at http://www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.