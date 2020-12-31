Margaret Lois Haynack of Thompson Falls passed away peacefully at home December 24. She was born February 28, 1935 in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

She is survived by her two daughters, a sister, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

She worked for over 30 years at Motorola in Phoenix, Arizona. Margaret and her husband, Walter, enjoyed gardening and the passion for that was displayed in every home they ever had. She was loved by many, she had an incredible wit and could make you laugh. She will be deeply missed but the love, laughter, wit and every flower garden you see will make you think of her.

Rest in peace Margaret, Marge, mom, grandma, auntie and friend.