Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

Montana Highway Patrol

Samuel Stoner, 26, operating without insurance, 4th offense, $535, 10 days in jail; driving while suspended, 1st offense, $275; criminal possession of dangerous drugs, 1st offense, $175; careless driving, $75; criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, $175.

Stephanie Brown, 38, driving under the influence, 1st offense, $685, 1 day in jail.

Roger Foley, 53, night speeding, $70.

Toby Ridders, 43, seatbelt violation, $20.

Richard Schaberg, 29, exceeding special zone speed limit, $95.

Kaden Gran, 19, day speeding, $70.

Christian Aiken, 48, exceeding special zone speed limit, $85.

Gretchen Bauermeister, 25, improper passing, $85.

James Frazier, 49, operating without insurance, 3rd offense, $135.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Nathan Feliksa, 18, night speeding, $70.

Joseph Gamboa, 51, violation of a protection order, 1st offense, $185.

Motor Carrier Services

Guy Armstrong, 42, operating without permit, $135.