Public can follow Wood trial online

The trial of Danielle Wood, charged with deliberate homicide in the murder of her ex-boyfriend, Matt LaFriniere of Thompson Falls, begins at the Sanders County Courthouse on Tuesday, January 19.

Court officials met earlier this month to plan for the trial, estimated to last 1-2 weeks. The pretrial hearing included discussion on how to safely conduct the trial and everything from juror selection to witnesses and court proceedings given the current COVID-19 restrictions. The court will not allow spectators in the courtroom and will allow only a handful of preapproved family members from the victim and defendant inside.

Community members wanting to follow the trial can do so via Zoom web conference. The trial will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The courtroom is reserved through January 31 for the proceedings. To view the trial online, go to https://mt-gov.zoom.us/j/91085634676?pwd=YlArdkdlL0h2dkQ0bnNUOVYvSGJSUT09. Enter the passcode 606564. Additional information and viewing instructions can be found online at http://www.scledger.net.