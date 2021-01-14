Wayne L. Markquart

Wayne Lawrence Markquart, 83, was born February 15, 1937 on the family farm near Dunnell, Minnesota, the son of Lawrence and Florence Markquart.

He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Dunnell and graduated from Ceylon High School in 1955. Wayne entered service in the U.S. Army in 1956 and served in the 8th Army Honor Guard in Seoul, South Korea, until his discharge in 1958.

He began his building career working in Sherburn, Minnesota. His adventurous spirit led him to California, Montana, Alaska, Washington, and Idaho, where he ran his own construction company, hunted, fished and enjoyed the northwest outdoors. He married Dianne Duda in California and they had three children.

On February 7, 2001, he was united in marriage to Julaine Petschke at St. John's Lutheran in Dunnell, Minnesota. They made their home in Thompson Falls, Montana, where he treasured time and food with his family and friends, working his shop, and honoring his fellowship at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. He was known in the community as the maker of furniture, notably his custom Adirondack chairs.

Wayne passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at the age of 83, of both COVID-19 and his ongoing battle with inclusion body myositis.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Julaine; children, Garry (Shawna), Bradley and Michelle (Michael) Britain; stepdaughters Darcia (Larry) Schmidt and Dana (David) Nawrocki; daughter-in-law Julie; 10 grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; 17 step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Laidig, Joyce Fo, and Donna (Terry) Luscombe; and many dear friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, brother and grandson.

A celebration of Wayne's life will be postponed for now due to our global pandemic.