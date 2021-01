HAWK SENIOR Dante Micheli scored 20 points in Bigfork last week to help the Hawks defeat the Vikings.

Maybe the Bigfork mystique isn't what it used to be. Or maybe the Hawks are just really good.

Facing one of the most dominant Class B programs in Montana over the last decade on their home floor, the Thompson Falls Blue Hawks took the Bigfork Vikings to task last Tuesday (January 12), dumping th...