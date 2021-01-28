Jury to begin deliberations

Attorneys called their final witnesses on Wednesday in the trial of Danielle Wood, 56, a former Thompson Falls resident accused of deliberate homicide in the death of her ex-boyfriend, Matthew LaFriniere.

The jury of eight women and four men has been hearing testimony since the trial began January 19 at the Sanders County Courthouse. On Wednesday, LaFriniere’s father, George, testified. “He was my son, my friend and in a lot of ways my hero,” George said of his son, calling him honest, hardworking and gentle.

Also testifying Wednesday was Drew Stobie, Wood’s boyfriend at the time of LaFriniere’s murder. Stobie said he was with Wood when she learned of LaFriniere’s death. After, he testified that Wood told him she had purchased a gun. “My heart sunk, Stobie stated in court. Wood told him that she had thrown the gun away. Stobie said that he was livid. “I couldn’t understand the mindset someone would have to be in to do that. Why would someone throw away a perfectly good firearm?”

Upon completion of the prosecutors calling witnesses, defense attorneys told Judge Deborah "Kim" Christopher that they would not be calling any witnesses in the trial. The jury was given instructions on Wednesday afternoon and will begin deliberating on Thursday.