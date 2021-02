Take down Anaconda on the road

LADY HAWK SENIOR Jody Detlaff scored 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in Thompson Falls' road win over Anaconda Saturday. Detlaff is pictured against Stillwater Christian January 19.

Hawk-bit in the Snake-pit!

Scoring their biggest win of the season on one of the biggest stages in Western B basketball Saturday, the Thompson Falls Lady Hawks bit down hard on the Anaconda Copperheads, registering a convincing 68-52 victory over the previously No. 5 ranked Class B team in Monta...