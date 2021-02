TROUT CREEK RESIDENT Shirley Windle gets her first COVID-19 vaccination from Jessica Malment, RN, at a Clark Fork Hospital vaccine clinic earlier this month.

Clark Fork Valley Hospital (CFVH) continues to administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents of Sanders County.

On Monday, CFVH CEO Dr. Gregory Hanson said that 880 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given at the hospital. All residents in Phase 1A (healthcare workers) have received both requi...