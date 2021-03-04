TFHS senior's essay wins regional contest

Thompson Falls High School senior Megan Baxter, nominee for the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizens Program, has been awarded first place for her essay which was submitted for a DAR scholarship. The contact allows only one senior per high school to apply. Lyn Dziergas with the DAR, said Baxter wrote her essay on citizenship and how the combined actions of many good citizens keep our nation moving forward by preserving and learning from the past. Baxter based her essay on the topic of, "Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving it."

"I wrote about the importance of preserving historical information, artifacts and ideas," Baxter said. "How all of which have provided stepping stones for future innovation. Much of America's financial success and technological prowess can be traced back to entrepreneurs of prior generations. Thankfully for us, some good citizens are committed to accurately documenting our history so that future generations can learn further from our current failures and successes." Baxter was presented her first-place award at the DAR luncheon earlier this month, at the Methodist Church in St. Ignatius.

"The DAR Good Citizens program and scholarship contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship," said Sandy Taylor, Kuilix Chapter National Society DAR Regent and committee chair of the Good Citizen Award and essay contest. "Each area high school is invited to select a senior as the DAR Good Citizen. These students are selected based on the guidelines of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. This year we had five Good Citizen recipients participate in our local essay contest." As the winner, Baxter received a $500 check at the award ceremony. "I plan to apply the scholarship award to my anticipated college expense," Baxter said. Ara Mercer, a Polson High School senior, received second place. Charlo High School senior Aryal Love received third place. According to Dziergas, Baxter read her essay to the audience of about 20 attendees at the luncheon. "We are so proud of Megan," Dziergas said.