Lady Hawks begin Western B with Florence

IT'S GOOD! Lady Hawk senior Faith Frields made this 3-point shot against Florence February 20. Frields and her Lady Hawk teammates will face Florence again in the first round of the Western B tourney in Eureka.

The Lady Hawks have proven to be one of the best basketball teams in western Montana this winter; now they need to prove it one more time at this week's Western B divisional tournament in Eureka.

Eureka will open its hosting of the Western B playing Deer Lodge at 1 p.m. Wednesday, followed by Bi...