PAINFUL PERSUASION method used by Peter Carey resulted in Carey winning fifth place in the Western B-C and earning a spot in this week's State B-C meet in Shelby

The Plains-Hot Springs wrestling team members are brothers in arms, some of them brothers by blood, but beyond that also brothers of the wrestling kind.

Carrying their school colors proudly last week in the Western B-C divisional tournament at Cut Bank, the Savage Horsemen qualified seven grappl...