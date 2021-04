Sale a rare event at fairgrounds

WORKING THE BIDDERS – Auctioneer Kevin Hill goes back and forth between bidders for two Jack donkeys during a liquidation sale at the Sanders County Fairgrounds.

One hundred and sixteen livestock animals and one big bird sold at ranch liquidation auction at the Sanders County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon.

"They were just like my kids; I was sorry to see them go," said James Kuntz of Plains, who sold the animals for his health reasons. The 83-year-old...