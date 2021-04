HELPING PUPS - Troi Morris, animal and specialist project manager for Boulder Creek Academy in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, teaches students how to work with dogs deemed unadoptable and train them for future forever homes. Boulder Creek took 10 of the 46 dogs TRACS rescued from Texas.

When historical winter storms pummeled Texas in February, the shocking aftermath was felt all-around the country. While Texas is normally known for its heat, the state struggled with handling the storms because of widespread power outages. The state's electricity infrastructure became overwhelmed...