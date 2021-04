INTO THE NET! Noxon senior Dylan Vigil takes her swings as Falls junior Abbi Lane lobs the softballs in. Lady Hawks were to have hosted Plains-Hot Springs Tuesday at TFHS.

It's been a long time between games, but the Thompson Falls-Noxon Lady Hawks are finally ready to play some softball again.

Robbed of their 2020 season like everyone else due to the pandemic, coach Jared Koskela and his Lady Hawks were set to open the 2021 season Tuesday hosting Sanders County r...