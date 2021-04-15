1 dead in Hwy 200 crash

One person was killed and another injured when a passenger vehicle struck a logging truck head-on early Monday morning east of Thompson Falls.

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reported the accident occurred about 3 a.m. Monday near mile marker 55 on Highway 200, near Thompson River Lumber. The eastbound logging truck was struck head-on by the car, which was headed west. The driver of the car was killed and the driver of the logging truck was injured.

No further details were available. As of March 22, MHP reported 43 fatality crashes on Montana roadways in 2021, resulting in 47 deaths.