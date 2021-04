RACE TO THE FINISH - Kyle Lawson of Hot Springs clears his hurdle first in the men's 300 meter hurdles in the Thompson Falls Invitational. Lawson went on to win this race and Arlee's Colt Crawford (left) and Plains' Mason Elliott (right) finished second and third.

It was a long time ago since it was last held– two years to be exact – but the Thompson Falls Invitational track and field meet was back in business for 2021 at sun-splashed Previs Field last Thursday, and all four Sanders County schools (plus a few others from around western Montana) took ad...