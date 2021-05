Signs with Orediggers to compete in track, pursue degree

FALLS SENIOR CODY BURK has signed a national letter of intent to take his track and field talents to Montana Tech and compete for the Orediggers. Burk is pictured in action earlier this season.

Big Country has conquered Sanders County; now it is time for Cody Burk to move on to the state of Montana and beyond.

A multi-sports star during his time at Thompson Falls High School – Burk, nicknamed "Big Country" early on in his high school career, was named first team Western Conference an...