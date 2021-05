ALONE TIME – A pronghorn antelope browses for food near the intersection of Buffalo Prairie Drive and Red Sleep Drive at the Bison Range.

Thousands of animals, big and small, call the Bison Range home, but the biggest land mammal of North America is the refuge's biggest attraction - the bison, also known as the American buffalo - that numbers over 300 at the 18,700-acre refuge.

Saturday was the range's season opener when visito...