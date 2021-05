Leads Pioneers to Region XIII softball crown

MAKING EVERY PITCH COUNT - Former Plains-Hot Springs softball star Kassidy Kinzie led Miles City to the Region XIII championship last month and was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament for her fine performance. Kinzie is a 2019 graduate of Plains High School.

Talk about taking softball to a new level; how about clear to the MVP level?

Kassidy Kinzie, a 2019 Plains High School graduate who led the Trotters to third place in the State B-C tournament that season, was named MVP of the NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) Region XIII tourn...