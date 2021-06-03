Christian Ingbretson

Christian (Chris) Ingbretson, 83, of Hamilton, formerly of Trout Creek, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. He was born February 15, 1938, in Hayward, Wisconsin, to Otis and Elvera Ingbretson.

Chris is survived by one son, Mike of Montana, brother Vernon (Mary) of Libby, Montana, sisters Elaine Johnson and Elenore Wick, both of Moundsview, Minnesota, and Janice (Butch) Bassett) of Hertel, Wisconsin, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Berniece (Barney), two daughters Trudy and Michelle, and three brothers Owen, Virgil and Gordon.

Chris loved Montana. He moved here when he got out of the Marines in 1963. It was his home, and he had many dear friends and neighbors that he enjoyed.

If you talked to him often, he would tell you all about his plan to make something or do something like building an outdoor stove, to trapping leeches for fishing or raising rabbits. Just an all-around great guy. Burial will be at Whitepine Cemetery later in the summer of 2021.