HOT SPRINGS JUNIOR Kyle Lawson runs a heat of the 110 meter hurdles in Missoula Friday. Lawson went on to place fifth in the 110 finals and fourth in the 300 meter hurdles at the State C meet.

MISSOULA – Kyle Lawson never quits competing; the Savage Heat standout is always ready for another game or contest of athletic skill.

One of the more accomplished athletes in western Montana this past school year (after earning All-Conference and All-State honors in football last fall, and A...