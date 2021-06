RACE TO THE FINISH - Noxon's Emily Brown duels Clark Fork's Sorren Reese in the 1600 meters at the State C meet in Missoula Friday.

MISSOULA – Led by MacKenzie Morgan with the girls and by Cade VanVleet with the boys, Noxon track and field teams made an impressive showing at the State C meet in Missoula last week.

New to Noxon track this spring, Morgan, a senior, continued her outstanding campaign by winning second place i...