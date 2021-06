Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden June 10, 2021



Sanders County Sheriff’s Office James Fields, 41, partner or family member assault, 1st offense, $435. Jordan Wright, 30, speeding in a restricted zone, $55. Steve Shuttle, 57, operating without insurance, 1st offense, $285. Matthew Jaramillo, 39, speeding in a restricted zone, $65. Weber...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.